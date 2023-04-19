in News, Space

Leidos, NASCAR to Collaborate on Lunar Terrain Vehicle Development; Roger Krone Quoted

Roger Krone
Leidos has unveiled the design of its proposed lunar rover for NASA and will work with NASCAR to develop the vehicle through a promotional partnership.

Leidos said Tuesday it has submitted a proposal for a NASA contract that seeks to create a sustainable lunar presence through the development of a moon lander.

“This groundbreaking collaboration between Leidos and NASCAR takes both companies into uncharted territory, just like we believe our rover will do for NASA and its astronauts. We aim to pave the way for human exploration of space and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators to reach for the stars,” said Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Leidos and its Dynetics team will combine their experience in providing space systems and services for NASA with NASCAR’s marketing platform, fan base and experience in the development of race cars.

Other industry partners in the rover project are Roush Industries, Collins Aerospace, Motiv Space Systems, Moog, A-P-T Research, Sophic Synergistics and the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems at Mississippi State University.

Leidos launched the design of its proposed Lunar Terrain Vehicle at the Space Symposium.

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

