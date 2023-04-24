in Contract Awards, News

Leonardo DRS Books $95M Contract to Supply Army Thermal Weapon Sight Devices

The U.S. Army has ordered a family of modernized thermal weapon sight devices from Leonardo DRS‘ network and imaging systems business under a five-year, $94.8 million contract.

Army Contracting Command received only one bid during the online solicitation for the Weapons Sights-Sniper Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block 3 system, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The INOD Block III is designed with midwave infrared technology and ruggedized for use with the branch’s special operations forces and sniper weapons.

According to DRS, the sighting device works to help the user recognize targets and observe environmental indicators.

The Army will determine funds and work locations with each order under the firm-fixed-price contract.

Written by Regina Garcia

