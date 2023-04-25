LexisNexis’ Haywood Talcove Warns of Deep Fake Proliferation

The evolving sophistication of artificial intelligence-activated deep fake videos signifies how valuable digital identities have become, Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government division, told CBS 17 News.

He warned that AI deep fakes are increasingly being used by criminals to steal consumers’ financial assets, and could even beat biometric security tools in the future.

Talcove valuated digital identities as “worth more than pound of gold,” because they are the key to “virtually every system in the world.”

He said cybercriminals are getting ahead of government cybersecurity safeguards, such as the IAL2 standard, which requires a driver’s license or any photo identification as well as a live video to confirm a person’s identity. Deep fakes pass the validation using AI and machine learning, and use the stolen video ID anywhere it is required.

“The deep fake technology is so good that none of the tools that are currently in place can stop it,” said Talcove, a three-time Wash100 awardee. “The government needs to evolve faster than the criminals and they’re not right now.”

The Biden administration is cracking down on AI-driven crime, establishing the AI Bill of Rights and launching initiatives to enforce and standardize responsible use of the technology.