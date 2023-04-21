Lockheed Adds Lunar Outpost to Lunar Mobility Vehicle Development Team

Lunar Outpost has joined a Lockheed Martin-led consortium to assist in the development of the defense and aerospace company’s lunar mobility vehicle.

The Golden, Colorado-based technology company said Tuesday it will offer its Stargate software to enable teleoperation, data management and payload operations for the lunar vehicle.

Lunar Outpost will also leverage its expertise in mission heritage, rapid innovation and prototyping practices to support the team in LMV production and operations.

The new lunar terrain vehicle is aimed at enabling astronauts to explore uncharted regions of the moon up close. It will be utilized for critical scientific research and resource prospects.

The consortium, which includes General Motors, Goodyear and MDA, will pool their engineering expertise and technologies to support space exploration and research expansion.