Lockheed-Built LM 400 Multi-Mission Satellite Passes Electromagnetic Compatibility Trial

Lockheed Martin has accomplished an electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility trial for its first LM 400 satellite.

The company said Wednesday the spacecraft passed tests for design integrity and payload operational capabilities without interference from transmission of satellite bus component signals.

LM 400 is a mid-sized, multi-mission satellite that was designed to host various payloads that have little or no low, medium and geosynchronous earth orbital changes. It uses Lockheed’s software-defined architecture, SmartSat.

The spacecraft can perform communications, imaging, remote sensing and radar and persistent surveillance. It is tailored for the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy but can also have civilian or commercial applications.

Lockheed’s next step is to complete rigorous thermal vacuum testing of LM 400.