Lyten Federal Solutions Welcomes USAF Veteran Eric Fick as President

Materials technology platform developer Lyten has chosen Eric Fick, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, to serve as president of its federal solutions business.

In his new role, Fick will lead projects that leverage the company’s 3D Graphene strategic materials technology to develop and produce innovations for government customers, Lyten said Wednesday.

The president of Lyten Federal Solutions will also oversee the company’s development, integration and production efforts in sensors, composites and energy storage to support various customers, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Transportation.

Fick’s military service spanned nearly 32 years, beginning his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force in 1990. Before his appointment, he was the program executive officer and director for the F-35 Lightning II stealth aircraft at the F-35 Joint Program Office.

