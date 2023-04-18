Marine Corps Taps Leidos to Develop UAS Prototype for Resupply Missions; Tim Freeman Quoted

Leidos has received a prime spot on a multi-award U.S. Marine Corps contract to create an uncrewed aircraft system.

Under the 18-month, firm-fixed-price award, Leidos’ UAS design is expected to be capable of autonomously resupplying forward-deployed ground forces, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“The ability to autonomously deliver hundreds of pounds of supplies over long ranges will be a game-changer for the warfighter. We look forward to demonstrating how the Leidos’ SeaOnyx solution will help deliver a logistics advantage to the Marines and other branches of the military,” said Tim Freeman, senior vice president and airborne solutions operations manager at Leidos.

Leidos’ responsibilities include the development, delivery and demonstration of an autonomous medium unmanned logistics system prototype, which will be tasked with performing a logistics distribution mission at the tactical edge of the battlefield.

Once delivered, the prototype must be able to carry a logistics payload weighing between 300 and 600 pounds to a combat space with a radius of 25 to 100 nautical miles.

To create the SeaOnyx prototype, Leidos has partnered with Phenix Solutions, a non-traditional, veteran-owned small business defense contractor focused on UAS aircraft development.

Contracting work will be conducted at locations in Colorado, Ohio, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona.

Within the past year, Leidos has won multiple contracts for the development and support of unmanned systems. In July 2022, the enterprise secured a $358 million Navy award to produce a medium-size unmanned undersea vehicle for surface-launched mine countermeasures and torpedo tube-launched data collection operations.

Last month, the Leidos booked a potential three-year, $94 million delivery order from the Navy to upgrade the service branch’s Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel and Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle platforms.

