Mattermost, Ask Sage Join Forces to Bring AI-Powered Collaboration to Public Sector

Mattermost has partnered with Ask Sage to provide government and contractor organizations with real-time access to generative artificial intelligence meant to enable collaboration and use of OpenAI capabilities to speed up response efforts and enhance decision quality.

Through the collaboration, Ask Sage’s data analysis and summarization capabilities will be integrated into Mattermost’s platform that services the U.S. public sector, the Palo Alto, California-based company said Wednesday.

The partnership seeks to streamline processes, increase output and automate incident response that can assist government teams analyzing large data sets, writing code, handling requests for proposals, as well as producing and translating intelligence reports.

“Mattermost’s partnership with Ask Sage gives DevSecOps and innovation organizations across the U.S. Public Sector the transparency, flexibility, and control they need to rapidly develop new AI enhancements for operational workflows while maintaining security and compliance,” said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost.