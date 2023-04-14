Maxar Subsidiary Lands NRO Contract Extension for Commercial RF Data; Tony Frazier Quoted

Aurora Insight, a subsidiary of Maxar Technologies, has secured a follow-on contract from the National Reconnaissance Office to assess the potential application of commercial radio frequency remote sensing technologies for government purposes.

Under the Stage II Strategic Commercial Enhancements contract, Aurora Insight will showcase how its commercial RF constellation could enhance capabilities to meet government customers’ reconnaissance requirements, Maxar said Thursday.

Aurora Insight, which Maxar acquired as part of a strategic investment agreement in February 2022, operates a network of satellite-based and terrestrial sensors to collect RF data for government and commercial users.

Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector Earth intelligence at Maxar and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the company will “integrate RF capabilities with our industry-leading satellite imagery, 3D data, and analytics” as part of the contract.

Aurora Insight is among the six companies awarded contracts in September 2022 to inform the acquisition and integration of space-based RF data into NRO’s overhead architecture.