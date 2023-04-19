Maxar Highlights Space Sustainability in 2022 ESG Report; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Maxar Technologies has published updates about its initiatives focused on climate change as well as diversity and inclusion in its second annual environment, social and governance report.

The 2022 ESG report, which was published Tuesday, highlighted the company’s space sustainability efforts, including its development of a non-Earth imaging technology to support situational awareness and resolve issues with space debris.

Maxar said it shared high-resolution satellite information through its Open Data program to help in the emergency response and recovery missions during 20 major crisis events, including Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

The geospatial intelligence provider also revealed that its capabilities enabled the government of Colombia to catch illegal mining of gold in the Amazon rainforest. Its technologies are currently serving other environmental and climate-related projects such as weather mapping, resilience planning and biodiversity management.

“In 2022, the importance of Maxar’s mission and ESG focus became clearer than ever—in the wake of world-changing events,” said Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of Maxar and a 2023 Wash100 awardee. “I’m proud of how we continue to evolve our capabilities and programs to help address some of the world’s biggest challenges, from mitigating the impacts of climate change to building more robust, inclusive talent pipelines for STEM industries.”