Military, Industry Leaders Highlight Need for Talent; Carahsoft’s Michael McCalip Quoted

Defense industry leaders and military and government officials who attended a three-day conference in Maryland discussed their need for talent and the importance of developing and retaining the workforce.

Industry executives cited how companies could support the armed forces and agencies in their workforce development efforts amid defense budget cuts, Francis Rose of Fed Gov Today wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

“Whenever you see the defense budget start to go down…a lot of times you’ll see training and education reduced,” said Michael McCalip, Navy relationship executive at Carahsoft Technology. “What you end up with is a workforce that can be five or 10 years behind in technology.”

McCalip said these personnel training-related issues facing the Navy provide vendors an opportunity to help the service branch “educate and keep their workforce on the tip of the spear when it comes to technology.”