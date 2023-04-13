in News, Technology

Military, Industry Leaders Highlight Need for Talent; Carahsoft’s Michael McCalip Quoted

Michael McCalip/Carahsoft
Military, Industry Leaders Highlight Need for Talent; Carahsoft's Michael McCalip Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Defense industry leaders and military and government officials who attended a three-day conference in Maryland discussed their need for talent and the importance of developing and retaining the workforce.

Industry executives cited how companies could support the armed forces and agencies in their workforce development efforts amid defense budget cuts, Francis Rose of Fed Gov Today wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Whenever you see the defense budget start to go down…a lot of times you’ll see training and education reduced,” said Michael McCalip, Navy relationship executive at Carahsoft Technology. “What you end up with is a workforce that can be five or 10 years behind in technology.” 

McCalip said these personnel training-related issues facing the Navy provide vendors an opportunity to help the service branch “educate and keep their workforce on the tip of the spear when it comes to technology.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

carahsoftdefense industryGovconMichael McCalipNavyworkforce developmentworkforce training

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

BAE Systems Begins $200M Jacksonville Shipyard Expansion Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Systems Begins $200M Jacksonville Shipyard Expansion Project
Merlin Labs to Demo Automated Aircraft System Under FAA Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Merlin Labs to Demo Automated Aircraft System Under FAA Contract