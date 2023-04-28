NASA Solicits Proposals for Space Flight, Aerospace Hardware Modeling Requirements

NASA’s Langley Research Center has issued a final request for proposals to conduct research and development efforts under its Reliance Consolidated Models effort, which aims to meet space and aerospace modeling requirements in support of agency missions.

RECOM VI calls for capabilities from small businesses to provide mechanical or electrical hardware elements to assist in developing space flight technology, as well as flight and ground-based tests, according to a solicitation notice posted on SAM.gov on Thursday.

NASA intends to announce the five-year, $30 million multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract on Oct. 6. Work will run from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2028.

Proposals are due on June 12.