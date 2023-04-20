in C4ISR, News

Nauticus Clears Phase 1 of Autonomous Mine Countermeasure Robot Development for DIU, Marine Corps

Nauticus Robotics has developed a robotic vehicle capable of traversing waters and crawling onto land while gathering intelligence and detecting potentially explosive threats.

The early-stage prototype rounds off the competitive first phase of the Amphibious Autonomous Response Vehicle program, which was launched by the Defense Innovation Unit on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps, and paves way for Nauticus Robotics to move to the next phase, the company said Wednesday.

In October, DIU selected Nauticus along with Greensea Systems to build prototypes capable of finding and neutralizing explosive hazards such as naval mines in surf zones and beach areas.

Nauticus used its ToolKITT command-and-control software to activate its robot’s autonomous actions. The platform is designed with acoustic data networking, machine vision and automatic mission planning.

The A2RV program aims to support the Marine Corps’ Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization initiative.

