NGA Awards $93M Research Support Contract to Strategic Analysis

Arlington, Virginia-based Strategic Analysis has booked a potential $93 million contract to support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency‘s research mission.

Work under the five-year contract encompasses administration, financial, strategic and program management areas, NGA said Wednesday.

The award has a one-year base period of performance along with four single-year options.

Founded in 1986, Strategic Analysis’ expertise covers science and technology, energy, business, information technology, finance and advanced research.

Most recently, the company won a five-year, $109 million contract from the Washington Headquarters Services to provide operations support to the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Written by Jamie Bennet

