NOAA Overviews Plan for Emerging Tech Feasibility Studies With Industry

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is preparing to issue three broad agency announcements for possible industry research that can support the Office of System Architecture and Advanced Planning Joint Venture Partnership.

NOAA said Thursday the BAAs will focus on next-generation ground and data communication systems, numerical weather prediction, and reducing the impact of 5G networks on agency-owned weather satellites.

In one of the BAAs, the National Environmental and Satellite, Data, and Information Service is inviting research and development proposals for its plans to upgrade ground enterprise architecture for its operations.

NESDIS, a unit of the NOAA, is looking into alternatives to its existing enterprise architecture in preparation for a significant increase in its operational satellites between 2035 to 2050.

NOAA is also inviting research and development proposals for a microwave sensor design with simultaneous imaging and sounding capabilities, which could help improve extreme weather observations.

A third study will concentrate on the feasibility of technologies that can detect, characterize and mitigate the effects of passive sensor data corrupting emissions from 5G communication satellites.

The research projects will be part of the OSAAP Joint Venture Partnership comprising government agencies, academic institutions and private sector representatives.