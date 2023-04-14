Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden Accepts 2023 Wash100 Award

Longtime Northrop Grumman executive Kathy Warden was presented with her well-earned 2023 Wash100 Award recently at the Northrop Grumman headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The founder of the award, Jim Garrettson—who is CEO of Executive Mosaic—personally delivered the plaque.

Warden is president, CEO and chairwoman of Northrop and this year marks her eighth win of the Capitol region’s highest honor. Each year, EM carefully selects the finest government contracting practitioners, technologists, company leaders and supportive government agency directors who have enjoyed a banner year and promise to continue making a sizable impact in the sector in the coming year.

This year, Warden was elected to the elite list in recognition of her stewardship to ensure that Northrop remains among the very top defense contractors. They finished the year strong, with the December 2022 debut of the B-21 Raider long-range strike bomber aircraft and a 16 percent uptick in revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The bomber aircraft is a major collaboration with the U.S. Air Force that Warden says “defines a new era in technology” and the fourth quarter revenue bump landed the company at $10 billion.

