Northrop-Led Webb Telescope Industry Team Gets Collier Trophy; Kathy Warden Quoted

A Northrop Grumman-led industry team has secured the National Aeronautic Association’s Robert J. Collier Trophy in recognition of its work on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The company said Thursday it partnered with L3Harris Technologies, Ball Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies and NeXolve on the space deployable telescope, which launched in December 2021.

Northrop led the design, launch preparation and integration of 10 new technological capabilities into the space observatory, including optics, thermal control systems, detectors, a deployable sunshield, a composite backplane and cryocooler technologies.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the greatest achievements in aerospace history. In a matter of months, Webb has changed our understanding of the universe, and many more discoveries lie ahead,” said Kathy Warden, chair, CEO and president of Northrop.

“We dedicate the Collier Trophy to the Northrop Grumman employees and our industry partners who delivered humanity an extraordinary observatory to explore the universe and inspire future generations,” added Warden, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The Collier Trophy has been recognizing individuals and teams for their achievements in aerospace and astronautics since 1911.

NAA will present the award to the industry team at its upcoming gala event on June 15 in Washington, D.C.