Northrop Wraps Up Critical Design Review for SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer

Northrop Grumman has finished reviewing the design of 42 communication satellites that will be part of a larger network meant to ensure fast and secure delivery of information during U.S. military missions.

The company said Tuesday completing the critical design review reflects progress on the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer project, which involves building a satellite constellation to develop the agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

Northrop secured one of the three T1TL prototyping agreements that SDA awarded in February 2022. The aerospace and defense technology developer specifically received a potential $692 million contract to produce and field 42 low-earth orbit satellites.

Blake Bullock, vice president of communication systems and strategic space systems at Northrop, said the company is utilizing its industry partnerships and mission expertise for the T1TL work.