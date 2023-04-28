NSF Calls for Collaborators on Advanced Networking Systems Research

The National Science Foundation is inviting federal agencies, software companies, and academic and research institutions, to join its research effort to drive new innovations in advanced networking systems.

NSF said it intends to invest in new public-private partnerships that can design and investigate the potential of next-generation computing, networking, sensing and communications.

The agency published an open letter highlighting the need for research and innovation to keep up with the demand for faster, more accessible and service-aware networking.

It called on nonprofit organizations and government entities to support its programs for medical and health care system connectivity, as well as machine learning-driven high-performance networks. Other areas for potential partnership are airborne and satellite networks, and advanced millimeter-wave and terahertz technologies.

NSF will accept responses from interested parties until May 15.