NT Concepts Granted CMMI 2.0 Maturity Level 3 Appraisal for Development

NT Concepts has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework for supplier agreement management.

The company said Friday it secured the appraisal after Sensible Process conducted an assessment of its business processes to deliver information technology products and services to the defense and intelligence sectors.

“Combining CMMI with our agile approach and talented teams allows us to rapidly respond to our customer’s evolving needs and consistently deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that drive mission success,” said Keith Sheppard, chief information officer of NT Concepts.

NT Concepts offers IT tools and support to government and commercial customers in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and software engineering areas.

The company secured a level 3 maturity appraisal in March 2020 for implementing the CMMI V2.0 framework and quality product delivery.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

