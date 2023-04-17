Optimum Technologies Names Michael McMeekin as Senior Adviser

Optimum Technologies has named Michael McMeekin, an industry veteran with years-long experience with Northrop Grumman, as a senior strategy and business development adviser.

In his new role, McMeekin will identify growth opportunities for OpTech and its mission partners by collaborating with internal and external personnel, the Space Enterprise Consortium registered non-traditional contractor said Friday.

McMeekin’s new advisory role comes at the heels of his retirement at Northrop, where he handled a team that drove growth strategy initiatives for the aerospace and defense company’s space sector.

The Northeastern University alum started his career at Northrop in 2006, helping grow the national security space business’ revenue to a record.