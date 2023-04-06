Palantir Obtains FedRAMP, DOD Accreditation for Cloud Service on Microsoft Azure; Wes Anderson Quoted

A strategic partnership between Palantir Technologies and Microsoft is bound for expansion, following the completion of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification of the Palantir Federal Cloud Service.

The cloud platform also received accreditation for Department of Defense Impact Level 4 and 5 on Microsoft Azure’s government and commercial environments, Palantir said Wednesday.

PFCS was designed for the public sector, DOD and other defense industrial base applications. Through Microsoft Azure Government, the cloud service can support workloads for International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Controlled Unclassified Information programs.

The companies are working on multi-cloud service integration to achieve DOD IL6 certification for PFCS on Azure.

“With Palantir Federal Cloud Service’s FedRAMP authorization on Microsoft Azure, defense organizations have even more solutions available to them to meet their critical mission needs,” said Wes Anderson, vice president of defense at Microsoft Federal.

“Our focus continues to be on building up our partner ecosystem to accelerate innovation and provide trusted, flexible, and advanced cloud solutions for the national security mission,” added the three-time Wash100 awardee.