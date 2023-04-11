Palantir’s Akash Jain Receives 2023 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO

Akash Jain, president of the federal business unit at Palantir Technologies, was presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a recent meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.

Each year, the Wash100 Award recognizes the top talent in the government contracting landscape, and this year marks the coveted accolade’s tenth anniversary.

Jain joins the Wash100 ranks for the first time because of his outstanding leadership and his efforts to expand the company’s footprint in the U.S. government market through key contract awards and partnerships.

Most recently, Palantir won a $100 million blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. State Department to modernize the agency’s data management platform. Jain said the effort will help the State Department “to better understand and proactively manage operations that help protect these individuals and their families abroad.”

Read more about Jain’s recent accomplishments and why EM selected him to receive the 2023 Wash100 Award here.

Don’t forget to vote for Akash Jain and your favorite GovCon leaders as part of the 2023 Wash100 popular vote competition! Voting closes April 28, so visit Wash100.com to cast your ten votes today.