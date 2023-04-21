Parsons CEO Carey Smith Recognized With 5th Wash100 Award

Carey Smith, chairwoman, president and CEO of Parsons, was presented with her 2023 Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the award, during a recent visit to company offices.

Wash100 Award is an annual recognition of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Smith’s fifth time receiving the honor.

Smith was included in the 2023 Wash100 class in recognition of her continued company growth efforts by driving organic and merger-and-acquisition opportunities. Read more about the executive’s accomplishments in the previous year here.

Notable news for Parsons in the previous months include its receipt of follow-on Technical Support Services Contract worth potentially $1.8 billion over 10 years for the Federal Aviation Administration’s system modernization efforts and its Xator subsidiary’s $750 million contract from the State Department for humanitarian assistance mission support and

