Parsons Delivers Laser-Based Mine Clearing Ground Vehicles to Air Force; James Lackey Quoted

Parsons is set to deliver 13 mine-resistant ground-based directed energy weapon systems to the U.S. Air Force to support the clearance and disposal of mines or unexploded weapons.

The Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance platform is made up of an arm assembly and the Zeus laser neutralization system, and is designed to enable Air Force explosive ordnance personnel to detonate unexploded ordnance more than 300 meters away, Parsons said Wednesday.

The vehicles can also support a variety of post-combat applications, including counter-improvised explosive device missions, and can cut through concrete, guardrails, metal containers, vehicle doors and wires.

“RADBO, armed with ZEUS, is a paradigm shift in explosive ordnance disposal technology that allows for precision threat neutralization at the speed of light,” said James Lackey, senior vice president of mission solutions at Parsons.

In September 2020, Parsons secured a $40 million contract from the Air Force to manufacture and deliver the laser-equipped ground vehicles.