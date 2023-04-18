in News, Space

Parsons, Ensco Highlight Space Capabilities, Services at Symposium; James Lackey, Jeff Stevens Quoted

Parsons and Ensco are showcasing their products and services designed to support national security missions at the four-day Space Symposium that will run through Thursday, April 20, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Parsons said Monday some of the capabilities on display at the event are its Ground Operations Center as a Service, Parsons Digital Engineering Framework Launch Manifest Systems Integrator, OrbitXchange, Space Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and ER310 software-defined radio.

“As the role of space continues to dramatically shift and evolve, we’re excited to continue providing end-to-end, agile, scalable, and affordable customized mission solutions that enable operations for 50 percent of Department of Defense satellites and 75 percent of NASA and NOAA satellites,” said James Lackey, senior vice president for mission solutions sector at Parsons.

Ensco will present its spaceport operations, systems engineering and integration, maintenance, sustainment, mission assurance, cybersecurity and launch range safety capabilities and its plans for the proposed Spaceport of the Future at the symposium.

Jeff Stevens, president of Ensco, said the company and its engineers are committed to helping address the challenges facing defense and commercial clients by providing platforms that seek to ensure the security of assets and public safety.

“We look forward to expanding our involvement in Space Force’s critical missions and make their vision a reality,” added Stevens.

Written by Jane Edwards

