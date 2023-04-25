Parsons released its Environmental, Social, and Governance report highlighting its corporate social responsibility accomplishments in 2022.

The company on Monday noted its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions declined by 25 percent as of December 2022, surpassing its goal of reducing emissions by 20 percent between 2019 and 2025.

Notably, Parsons’ annual water and energy consumption decreased by 32 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The tech firm also reported that it was able to recycle 30 metric tonnes of electronic waste including computer hardware, and divert 118 metric tonnes of securely shredded paper, essentially saving 3,117 trees.

As part of its commitment to diversity in the workplace, Parsons appointed a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and ramped up employee engagement in DEI.

“Last year we expanded our ESG focus by setting more stringent climate goals to support our long-term mission leveraging innovative capabilities from every aspect of our business,” said Carey Smith, chair, president and CEO of Parsons. “I’m excited about this year’s ESG report and the story it tells about our efforts to deliver a better world,” the five-time Wash100 honoree added.

Parsons also underscored its membership in the United Nations Global Compact, in which organizations worldwide sign a pledge to adopt and disclose their CSR and sustainability plans.