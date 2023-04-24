QuSecure, Red Hat Collaborate on Post-Quantum Cryptography Offering

Software company QuSecure has teamed up with Red Hat to deliver a classical and post-quantum cybersecurity offering to government and commercial customers.

QuSecure said Friday it has developed a crypto-agile cybersecurity technology using open-source hybrid cloud and automation platforms from Red Hat to help government and private enterprises adopt a zero trust quantum resilient architecture to protect digital assets against attacks from quantum computers.

The offering is supported on Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and features real-time monitoring and reporting, threat detection and prevention and data encryption capabilities.

Customers can use the technology with their existing information technology infrastructure without disruptions to operations.