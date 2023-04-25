Raytheon Launches Intelligent-Sensing Tech With Advanced Threat Identification Capabilities

Raytheon Technologies has unveiled an electro-optical intelligent-sensing technology designed to provide enhanced threat identification capabilities to pilots.

RAIVEN uses light detection and ranging sensors and hyperspectral imagery to enable real-time optical and spectral object identification and employs artificial intelligence to generate a complete picture of the battlefield, Raytheon said Monday.

Torrey Cady, vice president of surveillance and targeting systems at Raytheon’s intelligence and space division, said the system facilitates accurate, persistent target observation and accelerated information sharing to improve platform survivability and protect warfighters against peer threats.

“This combination enables a decision-making process that simultaneously reduces pilot workload while accelerating engagement decisions to prosecute targets much faster than adversaries,” Cady added.

RAIVEN’s first version, dubbed RT-1000, is scheduled to conduct its first flight test in 2024.