Raytheon Business Tapped to Manufacture Earth Observation Smallsats for NASA

Blue Canyon Technologies has been selected to design and produce three small satellites for a NASA program aimed at assessing the behavior of tropical storms and thunderstorms and how they affect climate and weather models.

The Raytheon Technologies subsidiary will equip the microsatellites with a dynamic microwave radiometer and dynamic atmospheric radar to measure Earth’s atmospheric conditions from space under the Investigation of Convective Updrafts mission, the company said Thursday.

Jeff Schrader, president of Blue Canyon, said the small satellite manufacturer will build on its science exploration programs and experience controlling large flexible structures to support the Earth science mission.

Work will occur at the company’s Crescent Constellation Factory in Lafayette, Colorado.

The INCUS mission, led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is set to launch in 2027 as part of the Earth Venture Program, according to a previous NASA announcement.