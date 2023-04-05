Rebellion Defense Receives NNSA Contract for Automated Cyber Adversary Emulation Tech

Rebellion Defense will assist the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration in conducting continuous cybersecurity testing under a follow-on contract for the company’s automated adversary emulation technology.

NNSA will use Rebellion Defense’s Rebellion Nova to bolster its cyber defense by mimicing adversarial attacks, Rebellion Defense said Tuesday.

The technology is developed to accurately pinpoint vulnerabilities that pose risks to mission success to provide defenders with valuable insights for prioritizing cybersecurity efforts.

The company partnered with information technology service provider Clearshark to speed up the deployment of Rebellion Nova to the federal government.

The award follows the release of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which declares the defense of critical infrastructure as the nation’s top priority.