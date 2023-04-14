Cloudera’s Rob Carey: CIOs Should Merge IT Elements Into Singular Platform to Better Manage Data

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, said that information technology capabilities are being used today to help solve social challenges that could not be previously addressed through paper-based or physical data.

In an interview with Healthcare IT Today, Carey shared his experiences and lessons as a chief information officer in the government, as well as the role of CIOs in managing the transition from IT infrastructure to data management.

He stressed that every process and mission intersects with data networks, which is why information chiefs need a deeper understanding of their IT structure.

“There is this merging of the architecture, infrastructure, applications and data,” Carey said. “Those four things create a capability” that CIOs need to oversee and use to render insight and gain information.

-Carey noted that knowing where the data is and what it looks like is key to information management.

Health care CIOs can leverage the next-generation tools that allow them to find and analyze information while migrating their location to organize data, he added.

Carey will moderate a panel discussion at the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual CIO Summit on May 16 at Hilton-McLean in Virginia. Sign up for the event to gain insight from government and industry leaders.