SAIC to Distribute GomSpace Satellites in Americas Market

Science Applications International Corp. entered into a memorandum of understanding with GomSpace Group to offer the latter’s space-based capabilities in the Americas market.

The strategic partnership makes SAIC the exclusive U.S. integrator and licensed distributor of GomSpace’s satellite and other products, the Danish company said Tuesday.

The two organizations will combine GomSpace’s small satellites, CubeSats and microsats with SAIC’s expertise in mission domain knowledge and engineering. They will also jointly work on software, spacecraft components, in-orbit services and mission operations support.

“SAIC is heavily investing in space capabilities and systems integration for critical missions like space domain awareness, autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations, and in-orbit servicing,” GomSpace CEO Carsten Drachmann remarked. “This, in combination with GomSpace’s extensive flight heritage in the SmallSat market, creates a very strong and competitive value proposition to both commercial and government customers in the U.S. and across the Americas.”