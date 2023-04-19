in News, Technology

SAP NS2 Secures DISA Provisional Authorization for Supply Chain Management Software; Lillian Chang Quoted

Lillian Chang
SAP‘s National Security Services subsidiary has received provisional authority to operate from the Defense Information and Systems Agency for its cloud-based integrated business planning software for supply chain management and transformation.

The authorization allows Department of Defense agencies to deploy the supply chain planning platform in a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-certified secure cloud environment, SAP NS2 said Tuesday.

According to Lillian Chang, senior vice president of product strategy at SAP NS2, the IBP software is a machine learning-based software that works to automate processes and facilitate collaboration among supply chain partners.

“The DISA authorization of IBP allows us to accelerate how DoD agencies run their supply chain processes,” said Chang.

Powered by SAP HANA, IBP features forecasting and demand, inventory planning, sales and operations planning and response and supply capabilities.

