Satixfy, Partners Complete Satcom Antenna Demo

Satellite communication systems developer Satixfy has completed the demonstration of its new antenna as part of a Department of Defense initiative aimed at identifying new military applications of commercial space internet capabilities.

The Israel-based company said Tuesday collaborated with OneWeb Technologies and the Air Force Research Laboratory on the showcase in support of the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet program.

Satixfy’s new antenna is equipped with capabilities designed to provide resilient, high-speed and low-latency satellite communications.

“[The antenna’s] underlying technology will enable multi-orbit capabilities for clients looking for high availability, diverse platform capabilities going forward,” said Ian Canning, chief operating officer of OWT.

Written by Kacey Roberts

