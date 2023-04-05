Second Front Systems Added to AWS Global Accelerator Program; Devo’s Dan Wilbricht Quoted

Second Front Systems, a provider of software-as-a-service offerings to the federal government, has joined an Amazon Web Services program that seeks to assist global service providers looking to address the public sector’s compliance authorization requirements.

Under the AWS Global Security and Compliance Acceleration program, Second Front Systems will provide access to its Game Warden platform designed to accelerate the accreditation of SaaS applications for government use, the company said Tuesday.

“GSCA and the Game Warden platform will help Second Front support the delivery of SaaS solutions for defense customers by providing modern development and security methodologies,” said Enrique Oti, chief technology officer at Second Front.

Dan Wilbricht, general manager of the public sector at Devo, said the addition of Second Front to the accelerator program “gives us even more confidence in working with Second Front Systems and AWS, and makes our relationship even stronger.”

Devo partners with Second Front to offer its products to public sector customers.