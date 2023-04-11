in Contract Awards, News

Serco Awarded Spot on $537M Navy Shipboard C4I Integration Contract; Tom Watson Quoted

Tom Watson/Serco Inc.
The U.S. Navy has selected Serco‘s North American business arm to compete for task orders under a five-year, $536.7 million contract to help the service branch engineer, integrate, test and install command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems aboard new ships.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the entire shipboard C4I design and integration life cycle, including requirements determination, engineering and procurement, installation and testing and post-delivery, Serco said Monday.

“Serco stands ready to leverage our three decades of experience to support PMW 760 with integration, testing and installation of C4I equipment on surface vessels,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc.

The company will perform work at its shipyards in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

BAE Systems and Scientific Research Corp. also received prime positions on the IDIQ.

