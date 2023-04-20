in Contract Awards, News

Serco Books $63M Army Contract for Broadband Data Network Logistics Sustainment; Tom Watson Quoted

Tom Watson/Serco Inc.
Serco‘s North American business arm has secured a potential $63 million contract to deliver data network installation and logistics sustainment support to the Integrated Fires Rapid Capabilities Office of the U.S. Army.

The company said Wednesday it will install and maintain a satellite broadband voice and data network, provide logistics database administration support and conduct life cycle management of supplies under the five-year contract.

The contract has a one-year base period of performance with four option years.

“Since 2018 Serco has been providing logistics lifecycle management, acquisition, and warehousing and shipping of IFRCO products to help maintain system readiness for the warfighter,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc.

IFRCO plans and coordinates the deployment of integrated fires capability to ensure interoperability across the joint force.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

