SES Subsidiary to Provide SatCom Capabilities for Army Training

The U.S. Space Force has awarded SES Space & Defense a $27.5 million contract for satellite communication capabilities to support the Army’s training operations.  

Under the five-year contract, the wholly-owned SES unit will leverage its global satellite fleet to help the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command and Forces Command units to improve training and combat readiness, SES Space & Defense said Monday. 

Commenting on the new award, SES Space & Defense President and CEO David Fields highlighted the importance of providing resilient and secure satellite communications to support the Department of Defense’s adoption of modern information technology capacity.

The Commercial Satellite Communications Transponded Capacity contract was awarded through the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization.

Written by Regina Garcia

