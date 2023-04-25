Shravalya Valet Named Federal Health Capture Director at General Dynamics IT Business

Shravalya Valet, former director of strategy and innovation at V2X, has been appointed director of capture in federal health division at General Dynamics’ information technology subsidiary, according to a LinkedIn post published Monday.

Prior to joining General Dynamics Information Technology, she worked at the former Vectrus company for over half a decade. She held her most recent role for almost two years and fucntioned as a program manager for around four years, based on her LinkedIn profile.

The executive served as a project manager at Sentel for nearly six years before transitioning to Vectrus.

Valet also previously served as a technology consultant for Deloitte, a biomedical engineer and data scientist at the Naval Medical Research Center and a retention analyst at the George Washington University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.