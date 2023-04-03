in Cybersecurity, News

Sierra Nevada Seeks to Help Defense Industry Counter Cyberthreats With Cloud-Based Offering; Elastic’s Chris Townsend Quoted

Chris Townsend / Elastic
Sierra Nevada Corp. is offering a cloud-based managed security service meant to help defense industrial base customers protect their sensitive data, intellectual property and operational technology from cybersecurity threats.

SNC said its Security Operations Center service offering is built on Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud and uses the Elastic Security stack to safeguard OT systems, controlled unclassified information and other sensitive data against attempts of threat actors to breach networks.

To protect applications and workloads in the cloud, security operations teams require deep visibility across their organizations’ underlying infrastructure and application data,” said Chris Townsend, vice president of public sector at Elastic.

Townsend added that SNC’s cybersecurity SOC offering uses Elastic Security to help the defense sector protect the country’s critical assets.

Robert Daugherty, vice president of security at SNC, said the company’s security service could enable defense industry clients to address threats and maintain visibility across their entire attack surface.

Written by Jane Edwards

