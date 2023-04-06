Slingshot Aerospace Names Leslie Hildebrand as SVP, Pieter Kreuk as CFO

Slingshot Aerospace has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Leslie Hildebrand as senior vice president of government business development and strategy and Pieter Kreuk as chief financial officer.

In a statement on Wednesday, Melanie Stricklan, co-founder and CEO of Slingshot Aerospace, said the two executives will play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the space simulation and analytics services provider.

“Their combined wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in their respective fields will drive our continued growth and innovation as we endeavor on our mission of creating a safer, more connected world through the tenants of space sustainability,” Stricklan commented.

Hildebrand handled strategic and business development efforts for Lockheed Martin for more than 23 years before retiring from the company in March.

She previously led the growth of Lockheed’s space protection programs mission area and various other areas such as space control, space domain awareness, battle management command and control as well as national security space system resiliency.

Meanwhile, Kreuk held high-level finance-related roles in several companies including Pendo, AlphaSense and Vestorly for over seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He most recently served as VP of finance at Pendo.

He also worked as senior assurance associate at Ernst & Young and senior financial analyst at Direct ChassisLink earlier in his career.