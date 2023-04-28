Sierra Nevada, BIRD Aerosystems Form Airborne Missile Protection System Delivery Partnership

Sierra Nevada Corp. and Israel-based BIRD Aerosystems have agreed to offer airborne missile protection systems to the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military sales customers and other international commercial clients.

BIRD’s family of AMPS platforms complies with the Army’s Modular Open System Approach and works to protect warfighters and aircraft from radar-guided missiles and other surface-to-air missiles in diverse threat environments using the SPREOS directional infrared countermeasures system, SNC said Thursday.

SPREOS is a patented system that can jam the missile’s infrared seeker and assess the nature of the threat. It can also distinguish between real missiles and false alarms.

SNC will produce AMPS in the U.S. through the agreement.

Ronen Factor, co-CEO and founder at BIRD Aerosystems, said the company has been supplying airborne platforms to the Army, the United Nations air operations, NATO members and other customers worldwide.

“[The partnership] will allow us further to deepen our activity in the U.S. market,” added Factor.