Intel’s Steve Orrin: Customized Risk Posture, Microsegmentation Can Improve Organizational Cybersecurity

Steve Orrin, chief technology officer and senior principal engineer at Intel’s federal arm, said building a risk posture based on a company’s assets, resources and services is the first step in creating an organizational cybersecurity infrastructure.

In an Easy Prey Podcast aired Wednesday, Orrin highlighted the benefits of microsegmentation in network security and the importance of a “gamified” system of responding to cyberattacks.

He clarified that risk management is not about solving every security issue, but rather applying the appropriate strategies to keep operations going.

Orrin recommended network segmentation or micro-segmentation, which consists of smaller enclaves that can contain breaches quickly. Micro-segmented environments also allow for domain-specific policies, whether the security approach is zero trust or traditional principles.

He suggested establishing a game plan similar to disaster contingency or business continuity policies to sustain operations despite ransomware threats.

“Companies should be sharing CEO to CEO or CIO to CIO how they run these business continuity because ransomware affects everyone. Data breaches affect everyone,” the Intel Federal executive commented.

“The adversaries are collaborating. We need to be collaborating too. But definitely, gamifying is a key thing to help reduce the amount of time it takes to get an adequate response.”

