Systecon’s Justin Woulfe Cites Capacity Issue With Rapid Weapons Production

Photo from the Official Linkedin Account of Justin Woulfe

Justin Woulfe, chief technology officer at Systecon’s North American arm, and other panelists at a symposium discussed the capacity problem facing the U.S. when it comes to producing and delivering weapons systems in a quick timeline, USNI News reported Monday.

Woulfe cited the lack of capability to quickly manufacture artillery, radar and other weapons platforms and how the war in Ukraine underscored the capacity issue facing the U.S. when it comes to sustaining combat operations across ground, maritime and aerial domains.

“There’s not an Amazon Prime for these weapons systems,” he said during the panel discussion.

Woulfe shared his insights on the logistics situation and how war restricts the ability to return to shipyards and depots to secure parts and gain access to skilled workforce.

Harold Valentine, deputy director for plans and operations at Naval Supply Systems Command, and Robert Stukes, chief logistician within the program executive office for integrated warfare systems, also discussed logistics issues facing the country during the panel discussion.