System High Earns VETS Indexes Employer Recognition; Rob Howe Quoted

System High has received the 3-Star Employer designation in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards, a program recognizing the country’s best veteran employers.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Friday it vied with nearly 240 organizations in the third annual survey-based awards.

VETS Indexes, an independent provider of environmental, social and governance indexes, recognized a total of 200 companies in the latest round, according to its LinkedIn post.

Based on the provider’s methodology, it surveyed 239 small and large organizations from the public, private, nonprofit and educational sectors. Results were based on their answers to about 65 questions designed to measure the most important veteran employment factors.

The program was launched in 2021 to honor entities that do the most in hiring, retaining and promoting workers from the veteran and military-connected community.

Rob Howe, president and CEO of System High, said the company is honored for the recognition.

“Providing a culture and work environment that fosters selflessness, camaraderie, and dedication to mission success is something we strive to accomplish every day at System High,” he said.

Written by Kacey Roberts

