Trellix Endpoint Detection & Response Gets FedRAMP High Impact Level Certification

Trellix has received authorization to operate for its endpoint detection and response platform under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation issued the FedRAMP High Impact Level certification for Trellix EDR after conducting an audit of the vendor’s security controls, the company said Monday.

Trellix EDR is a cloud-hosted offering designed to help organizations improve their cybersecurity posture by accelerating the detection of and response to threats through automation, analytics and guided investigations.

Aparna Rayasam, chief product officer at Trellix, said the company will work with the U.S. government and FedRAMP to achieve the highest standard and meet security controls in support of customers.