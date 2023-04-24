in Cybersecurity, Technology

Trellix Endpoint Detection & Response Gets FedRAMP High Impact Level Certification

Trellix_logo/Trellix
Trellix Endpoint Detection & Response Gets FedRAMP High Impact Level Certification - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Trellix has received authorization to operate for its endpoint detection and response platform under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation issued the FedRAMP High Impact Level certification for Trellix EDR after conducting an audit of the vendor’s security controls, the company said Monday.

Trellix EDR is a cloud-hosted offering designed to help organizations improve their cybersecurity posture by accelerating the detection of and response to threats through automation, analytics and guided investigations.

Aparna Rayasam, chief product officer at Trellix, said the company will work with the U.S. government and FedRAMP to achieve the highest standard and meet security controls in support of customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

ACHPAdvisory Council on Historic Preservationauthorization to operatecloudCybersecurityendpoint detection and responseFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampGovconTrellixTrellix EDR

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

QuSecure, Red Hat Collaborate on Post-Quantum Cryptography Offering - top government contractors - best government contracting event
QuSecure, Red Hat Collaborate on Post-Quantum Cryptography Offering
Austal USA-Built USS Kingsville Naval Ship Undergoes Christening - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Austal USA-Built USS Kingsville Naval Ship Undergoes Christening