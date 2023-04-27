Navy Group Sail Exercise Showcases General Atomics-Built SeaGuardian UAS

An MQ-9B unmanned aircraft system from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. took part in the U.S. Navy’s Group Sail Exercise.

The SeaGuardian demonstrated its ability to coordinate with Navy cruisers, carriers, destroyers and aircraft in maritime domain awareness and other missions, the company Tuesday.

MQ-9B self-deployed from the builder’s El Mirage, California, facility and traveled over 2,500 nautical miles to the event site at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

In the integrated training exercise, the aircraft participated in simulations of anti-submarine warfare, battle damage assessment, long-range fires and maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Navy’s Group Sail Exercise, held from April 12 to 17, included the branch’s Carrier Strike Groups 1 and 15, as well as the EA-18G, E-2D, F-35C, F/A-18, MH-60 and P-8 aircraft platforms.