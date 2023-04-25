Unqork Gets FedRAMP Authorization for Codeless Platform

Unqork has been authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to offer its codeless platform to state, local and federal customers, including the Department of Health and Human Services.

The company said Monday it secured authorization to operate on the FedRAMP Marketplace for its codeless-as-a-service platform, which could be used by government customers to develop secure applications for specific missions.

“Now that Unqork’s codeless platform has received authorization on the FedRAMP marketplace, federal agencies have access to digital solutions that fuel their modernization efforts,” said Unqork Founder and CEO Gary Hoberman.

In 2022, Unqork was awarded a contract to handle the implementation of a no-code software to update the payroll operations of HHS.