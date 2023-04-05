USPTO Awards CTC 2 Patents for Ammunition Case Metallic Molding Design; Ed Sheehan Quoted

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved Concurrent Technologies Corp.‘s two patents for a metal injection molding in ammunition cartridge cases.

CTC developed the design with the U.S. Army in an effort to boost lethality and accuracy while reducing shell case weight, the company said Tuesday.

The novel metallic cartridge was created to be 30 percent lighter and have 10 percent more muzzle velocity than traditional brass. The single-piece case is also compatible with existing pack, taper, trim, load and assembly manufacturing processes.

“This award comes at a time when global commodity prices for copper and brass are at all-time highs. The use of high-strength, lightweight stainless steel cartridge cases in ammunition production reduces manufacturing costs,” CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan, Jr., commented.